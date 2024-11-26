Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > 11 contractors onboarded to speed up Assams Jorhat Dibrugarh highway project

11 contractors onboarded to speed up Assam's Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway project

Updated on: 26 November,2024 06:10 PM IST  |  Guwahati (Assam)
PTI |

Top

The Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway project includes the construction of nine vehicular underpasses, six pedestrian underpasses and one flyover, requiring substantial quantities of sand, earth and boulders

11 contractors onboarded to speed up Assam's Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
11 contractors onboarded to speed up Assam's Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway project
x
00:00

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed him that following the state government's concern over the slow pace of work on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway, 11 contractors have been onboarded to expedite the project.


In a letter to Sarma, Gadkari said in the wake of the report received from his office regarding restoration and maintenance of the 127-km stretch, the matter was examined.


The work on the Jorhat to Dibrugarh section, unfortunately, is running behind schedule due to several factors, including initial delays related to land acquisition, an acute shortage of raw materials, especially silt and sand, and the non-performance of certain contractors, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, pointed out.


The stretch from Numaligarh to Jorhat has been completed.

“In our recent meeting, it was decided to facilitate efficient execution, the section from Jorhat to Dibrugarh, has been divided into smaller fragments and work is ongoing with 11 contractors onboarded,” said Gadkari.

The project includes the construction of nine vehicular underpasses, six pedestrian underpasses and one flyover, requiring substantial quantities of sand, earth and boulders.

“I have strictly directed NHIDCL to proactively tackle all such challenges and issues on national highways in Assam, and undertake comprehensive maintenance and restoration of all national highways,” he said.

He also assured Sarma that his ministry will effectively implement all requisite measures for timely completion of the projects.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national highway highway assam nitin gadkari india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK