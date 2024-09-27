Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Assam CM Himanta writes to Gadkari to complete the Jorhat Majuli Bridge

Assam CM Himanta writes to Gadkari to complete the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

Updated on: 27 September,2024 03:17 PM IST  |  Guwahati
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sarma stated that the state government has been notified that there has been no progress on the construction project since September 5 and this is a cause of serious concern.

Assam CM Himanta writes to Gadkari to complete the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

Representation Image

Listen to this article
Assam CM Himanta writes to Gadkari to complete the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge
x
00:00

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways to step in and ensure the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over Brahmaputra is completed, the work for which has been halted earlier this month, PTI reported.


According to PTI, in a letter to the Union Minister on Thursday, Sarma stated that the state government has been notified that there has been no progress on the construction project since September 5 and this is a cause of serious concern.


The letter was made available to the media on Friday, PTI reported.


"Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns," Sarma said.

As per reports, the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor of the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited has already left the site and work has stopped, he said.

"This is unfortunate as further delays would jeopardize the timely completion of the vital infrastructure project which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region," Sarma said.

He appealed the Union minister for his intervention to ensure quick corrective measures which includes to either start the process of retendering the project with no further delay or to take an appropriate action to ensure that the work resumes without  compromising the target completion date of December 2025, PTI reported.

"I sincerely hope that with your support, the project can be brought back on track and completed as per the scheduled timeline, ensuring Assam's development trajectory remains unhindered," Sarma added.

The UP State Bridge Corporation Limited was given a contract worth a total of Rs 650 crore by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in August 2021 to construct a two-lane bridge that would span Brahmaputra and connect Majuli on the north bank to Jorhat on the south bank.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news nitin gadkari assam news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK