Sarma stated that the state government has been notified that there has been no progress on the construction project since September 5 and this is a cause of serious concern.

Representation Image

Listen to this article Assam CM Himanta writes to Gadkari to complete the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge x 00:00

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways to step in and ensure the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over Brahmaputra is completed, the work for which has been halted earlier this month, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, in a letter to the Union Minister on Thursday, Sarma stated that the state government has been notified that there has been no progress on the construction project since September 5 and this is a cause of serious concern.

The letter was made available to the media on Friday, PTI reported.

"Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns," Sarma said.

As per reports, the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor of the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited has already left the site and work has stopped, he said.

"This is unfortunate as further delays would jeopardize the timely completion of the vital infrastructure project which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region," Sarma said.

He appealed the Union minister for his intervention to ensure quick corrective measures which includes to either start the process of retendering the project with no further delay or to take an appropriate action to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target completion date of December 2025, PTI reported.

"I sincerely hope that with your support, the project can be brought back on track and completed as per the scheduled timeline, ensuring Assam's development trajectory remains unhindered," Sarma added.

The UP State Bridge Corporation Limited was given a contract worth a total of Rs 650 crore by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in August 2021 to construct a two-lane bridge that would span Brahmaputra and connect Majuli on the north bank to Jorhat on the south bank.