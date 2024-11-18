Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, Nitin Gadkari asserted that no one can alter the salient features of the Constitution

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said it was the Congress which amended the Constitution during Emergency in 1975, but was now making baseless claims that the BJP planned to alter the statute book.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, Nitin Gadkari asserted that no one can alter the salient features of the Constitution.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways also reiterated the government's commitment to creating sustainable and efficient infrastructure solutions for the rapidly urbanising regions in the country.

Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders have in their poll rallies claimed the BJP was working to finish off the Constitution.

Dismissing the Congress' allegations, Gadkari said, "No one can alter salient features of the Constitution. It was, in fact, the Congress which amended the Constitution during Emergency in 1975. These were later reversed by the Janata Party government."

The minister urged voters to prioritise development over caste-based politics when electing their representative.

"Our focus should be on a progressive vision that ensures modern infrastructure and better living standards," he said.

Once operational, water taxis to cut down travel time to Navi Mumbai airport: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the proposed water taxi services would enable people to reach the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport from anywhere in Mumbai in 17 minutes, thus effectively reducing the travel time.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night where he spoke about the government's plans aimed at transforming connectivity and alleviating traffic congestion in Mumbai and Thane.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 are scheduled on November 20.

The international airport in Navi Mumbai is expected to start operations in March 2025.

Gadkari said the proposed water taxi services, once operational, would enable commuters to reach the Navi Mumbai International Airport from any part of Mumbai "in just 17 minutes".

The minister said jetties have already been constructed near the airport to support this initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)