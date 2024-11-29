1,248 died cleaning sewers: Data

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In response to another question, Athawale said no death has been reported due to manual scavenging, which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines.

TN reported most deaths. Pic/PTI

A total of 1,248 people died while cleaning sewer and septic tanks in the country since 1993, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment informed Parliament on Thursday.


According to official data shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, Tamil Nadu reported the maximum number of deaths at 253, followed by Gujarat at 183, Uttar Pradesh at 133, and Delhi at 116.


In response to another question, Athawale said no death has been reported due to manual scavenging, which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines.


