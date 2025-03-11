The youth was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A bookstore employee was also injured in the hand when the attackers opened fire as the victim sought shelter in the shop

Representational pic

Listen to this article 20-year-old man shot dead on busy road in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh x 00:00

A 20-year-old man was chased and shot dead by around five assailants on a busy road near a police outpost in the Mishrana locality in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, the youth, identified as Amogh Seth, was a resident of Seth Colony in Hathipur. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A bookstore employee, Aditya Kashyap, was also injured in the hand when the attackers opened fire as the youth sought shelter in the shop, the police said. The employee is reported to be out of danger.

The assailants fled the scene on two bikes after the incident, which occurred on Monday evening, PTI reported.

Lucknow Range Inspector General (IG) Prashant Kumar, who was patrolling the city on the same day along with Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma to review law and order ahead of Holi, inspected the crime scene.

Speaking to reporters, the IG said, "Preliminary inquiry reveals that the deceased youth had a dispute with another person, Anmol Puri Bala. A thorough investigation will be carried out, and the accused will be arrested soon."

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Bharat, who accused a person named Anmol and five unidentified accomplices of shooting his son dead and injuring the shop worker, PTI reported.

Sharma said several teams have been formed to identify the culprits, and they are examining the CCTV footage.

Lucknow: Businessman shot dead in moving car

A businessman died after allegedly being shot in a moving car in Lucknow, said the police on Tuesday.

According to Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Lucknow, the victim, identified as Jitendra Singh Bhadoria, was killed on Bijnor-Gauri Road when a bullet fired from a 315 bore licensed rifle caused a fatal head injury.

According to news agency ANI, upon receiving information about the incident, police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bhadoria, a businessman from Lucknow, originally hailed from Kanpur city.

While the initial investigation suggests the possibility of an accident, the police are thoroughly examining all angles, ANI reported.

Legal action is underway, and the body has been taken into custody for further examination.

Earlier on Sunday, a young man was shot in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, according to police.

People from Ghazipur protested and blocked the Akshardham-Ghaziabad Road on Monday, demanding the arrest of the accused for the murder of the young individual.

On the case, Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District said, "We received information that a man was injured. When we went to the hospital, we found that he had been shot. In the initial investigation, 2 people have been detained, and several teams are working on it."

The reason behind the murder is unknown, and the police are working to identify the victim, ANI reported.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

.