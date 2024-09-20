SIT formed as land dispute suspected, fifteen held so far

Charred remains seen after multiple houses were set on fire. Pic/PTI

A day after 21 houses were set on fire in Bihar’s Nawada district, a top state government official on Thursday said 15 people have been arrested in this connection. Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the incident, which took place in Manjhi Tola within Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening, police said. Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told PTI, “The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. An SIT has been formed to investigate further, and searches are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.”

Verma said approximately 21 houses, some of which were semi-pucca, were burned by a group in Manjhi Tola. He added that senior administrative and police officers onsite will provide a report detailing the exact number of damaged houses. “We are providing relief material, including food packets and drinking water, to those displaced. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims,” he noted. The DM refuted claims that cattle were charred, saying, “No evidence has been found to support that.”

Injustice against Bahujans: Rahul

Congress slammed the NDA in Bihar over the incident of setting ablaze of houses in Nawada, saying it is another proof of the jungle raj and exposes the injustice against Bahujans. While Congress leaders pegged the number of houses set ablaze at over 80, police said about 21 houses were set on fire. Rahul Gandhi said, “Burning down the entire Mahadalit colony in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families is exposing the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar.”

Nitish condemns arson, orders probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of houses, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, in Nawada district and asked the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and oversee the probe.

Mayawati demands justice for victims

BSP chief Mayawati demanded strict action by the Bihar government over burning down of several houses of Dalits. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called for full financial support by the government for rehabilitation of the poor victims.

