More than 25,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed across Delhi for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. The event will see top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in attendance.

Pic/ PTI

In a large-scale security operation, more than 25,000 security personnel, including over 15 companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed across the national capital for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, according to PTI.

The event is expected to witness the presence of top political figures, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states, senior party leaders, and a massive gathering of supporters.

“We have deployed over 25,000 police personnel along with more than 15 companies of paramilitary forces,” a senior Delhi Police official stated. He further assured that "robust security arrangements" were in place to ensure law and order throughout the event.

As per PTI reports, security measures include a deployment of over 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel in and around Ramlila Maidan alone. Additionally, around 2,500 strategic points across the city have been identified, where extensive deployment has already taken place.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, is set to take the oath as Delhi’s new chief minister, ending 11 days of speculation over who would be chosen for the top post following the BJP’s return to power in the capital. This marks the party’s comeback after more than 26 years, succeeding the decade-long rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Gupta, 50, was formally chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting held late on Wednesday, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad announced. Following this decision, Gupta met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to stake her claim to form the government, PTI reports.

Security protocols have been tightened, with only authorised individuals permitted near the venue. Police officials have also implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure minimal disruption to the public.

According to PTI, security reinforcements include multiple layers of barricades and emergency response teams to safeguard dignitaries. The authorities anticipate an audience of around 50,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of his Cabinet, and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-governed states.

Commandos, quick reaction teams, and SWAT units have been stationed at critical locations, while snipers have been strategically placed on high-rise buildings around the venue, PTI reports. Surveillance has been enhanced through AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to monitor every corner of the event site.

