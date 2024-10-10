Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > 28 students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches in Pune school

28 students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches in Pune school

Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:02 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Around 350 students of classes 5 to 7 were served sandwiches prepared in a Pune school in the morning. Some of them showed symptoms of mild food poisoning

28 students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches in Pune school

Representational pic

Listen to this article
28 students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches in Pune school
x
00:00

Twenty-eight students were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches served at a private school in Pimpri Chinchwad near here on Thursday, police said.


Most of the students were discharged by evening after treatment, informed an officer.


The incident took place at D Y Patil School in Shahunagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar.


"Around 350 students of classes 5 to 7 were served sandwiches prepared in the school in the morning. Some of them showed symptoms of mild food poisoning. Twenty-eight students were hospitalised, but most were discharged by evening," he said.

Abhay Khotkar, president of the school, said food samples have been sent to the lab for further investigation. "Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible," he added.

Dr Dhananjay Patil, one of the treating doctors, said the hospitalised students complained of headaches, giddiness and nausea. "All of them are now stable and in good condition," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news maharashtra national news pune pune news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK