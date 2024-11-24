Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > 38 magnitude tremor hits Dima Hasao in Assam

3.8 magnitude tremor hits Dima Hasao in Assam

Updated on: 24 November,2024 11:54 AM IST  |  Assam
ANI |

Top

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 11 PM on Saturday and was centred around the Dima Hasao region at a depth of 10 km

3.8 magnitude tremor hits Dima Hasao in Assam

Representation pic

Listen to this article
3.8 magnitude tremor hits Dima Hasao in Assam
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Assam's Dima Hasao on Saturday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.


According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 11 PM on Saturday and was centred around the Dima Hasao region at a depth of 10 km.


No casualties have been reported in the area due to the seismic activity.


"EQ of M: 3.8, On 23/11/2024 23:05:02 IST, Lat: 25.18 N, Long: 92.80 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dima Hasao, Assam," said the National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake assam National Center for Seismology national news India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK