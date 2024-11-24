3.8 magnitude tremor hits Dima Hasao in Assam

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 11 PM on Saturday and was centred around the Dima Hasao region at a depth of 10 km

Representation pic

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Assam's Dima Hasao on Saturday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 11 PM on Saturday and was centred around the Dima Hasao region at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties have been reported in the area due to the seismic activity.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On 23/11/2024 23:05:02 IST, Lat: 25.18 N, Long: 92.80 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dima Hasao, Assam," said the National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

