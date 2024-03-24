Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > 4 year old raped in Delhi by tuition teachers brother
<< Back to Elections 2024

4-year-old raped in Delhi by tuition teacher's brother

Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The alleged incident happened on Saturday and the victim has been referred to AIIMS, Delhi

4-year-old raped in Delhi by tuition teacher's brother

Representation image. Pic/pixabay

Listen to this article
4-year-old raped in Delhi by tuition teacher's brother
x
00:00

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by brother of her tuition teacher in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking a protest in the area, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.


The alleged incident took place on Saturday and the victim has been referred to All All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. 


The victim's family members and hundreds of other people gathered outside the house of the accused in protest. They are demanding strict action against the accused. Security has been beefed up in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces too, reported PTI.


Also Read: Man booked for raping, robbing woman in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago, reported PTI.

As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship. The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said.

In another incident, a Class 6 girl was allegedly raped by her classmate's father in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred when the girl had gone to her classmate's home. When the girl did not return home for several hours, her mother called her on her mobile phone. The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother and the family rushed to her friend's home to bring her back. They later approached the police, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. The accused has not been arrested yet, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi India news Crime News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK