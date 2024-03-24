4-year-old raped in Delhi by tuition teacher's brother

The alleged incident happened on Saturday and the victim has been referred to AIIMS, Delhi

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by brother of her tuition teacher in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking a protest in the area, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday and the victim has been referred to All All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The victim's family members and hundreds of other people gathered outside the house of the accused in protest. They are demanding strict action against the accused. Security has been beefed up in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces too, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago, reported PTI.

As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship. The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said.

In another incident, a Class 6 girl was allegedly raped by her classmate's father in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred when the girl had gone to her classmate's home. When the girl did not return home for several hours, her mother called her on her mobile phone. The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother and the family rushed to her friend's home to bring her back. They later approached the police, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. The accused has not been arrested yet, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)