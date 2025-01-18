7 killed, nearly 400 injured in jallikattu events across TN

At least 19, including bull owners and tamers, were injured in four separate events in separate districts

People participate in bull taming event during jallikattu in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. Pic/PTI

Seven persons, mostly spectators and a bull owner, died in the jallikattu and manjuvirattu events held across Tamil Nadu on Kaanum Pongal day, police said on Friday. Two bulls also died in separate incidents.

At the manjuvirattu in Siravayal in Sivaganga district, Thaneesh Raja of Naduvikottai Keela Aavandhipatti village died along with his bull after the animal fell into a farm well. About 130 people were injured in the manjuvirattu in which 150 tamers and 250 bulls participated.

55-year-old spectator P Periyasamy of Mettupatti village near Vadipatti was gored in the neck by a raging bull in Alanganallur in Madurai where at least 70 people, mostly spectators sustained injuries. Two spectators were gored to death and 148 persons, including bull owners, and tamers were injured in four separate jallikattu events in Tiruchirappalli, Karur, and Pudukottai districts.

A 60-year-old spectator, Kulanthaivelu, from Samuthram near Kuzhumani in Karur district, was gored to death at the jallikattu events in RT Malai while a 70-year-old spectator was gored to death in the Mahadeva Patti jallikattu in Pudukottai district where 607 bulls and 300 tamers participated.

Moreover, ten persons including tamers and spectators were injured. About 19 persons were injured in the Vanniyan Viduthi jallikattu in Pudukottai district. A 30-year-old man died in an eruthu vidum vizha event held at Basthalapalli in Krishnagiri district, while a 45-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull in the Sentharapatti in Salem district, police said.

