73 per cent of marginalised population neglected Rahul Gandhi
Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:25 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

Top

73 per cent of marginalised population neglected: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was neglecting 73 per cent of the country’s population, which belongs to marginalised sections of the society.


Addressing the ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’ organised by the RJD here, Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the BJP, alleged that “one party” was trying to create hatred among people but “we are offering ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat’ (love in the market of hatred)”.


He alleged that injustice is being meted out to farmers, youths and downtrodden in the country. “The Centre is neglecting 73 per cent of the population that belongs to marginalised sections of the society,” Gandhi said.


Referring to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the implementation of which saw protests in Bihar, the Congress leader asserted that the initiative was against the youths of the country.

