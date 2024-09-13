AAP has candidates in all 90 seats in Haryana assembly elections

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

Top

The candidates announced in the seventh list are Adarshpal Gujjar from Jagadhri, Ranbir Singh Lohan from Narnaund, and Rabia Kidwai from Nuh

AAP candidate Anurag Dhanda files his nomination papers, in Kaithal. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its seventh list of three candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election. With the latest list, the party has now announced candidates for all 90 assembly seats of the state. The candidates announced in the seventh list are Adarshpal Gujjar from Jagadhri, Ranbir Singh Lohan from Narnaund, and Rabia Kidwai from Nuh.


AAP had given a ticket to Rajiv Pali from Narnaud, but his ticket has been cancelled, and Ranveer Singh Lohan has been made the candidate from there. The party has also changed its candidate from Badli, from where it has fielded Happy Lochab in place of Ranbir Gulia. Earlier in the day, the AAP released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the election. 



