Home > News > India News > Article > AAP names 19 more candidates for Haryana polls

AAP names 19 more candidates for Haryana polls

Updated on: 12 September,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday released the names of 19 more candidates in its sixth list for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding senior leader Prem Garg from Panchkula.

Representative image

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday released the names of 19 more candidates in its sixth list for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding senior leader Prem Garg from Panchkula.


The party also named its candidates for the Kalka, Ambala City, Mulana, Shahabad, Pehowa, Guhla, Panipat, Jind, Fatehabad, Ellenabad, Nalwa, Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bawani Khera, Kosli, Faridabad NIT and Badhkal seats.



AAP named Manish Arora as its candidate from Ellenabad, where the INLD has fielded its senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala.


According to the list released by AAP, O P Gujjar will contest from Kalka, Wazir Singh Dhanda from Jind, Kamal Bisla from Fatehabad, Geeta Sheoran from Loharu, O P Verma from Badkhal and Himmat Yadav from Kosli.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had previously declared 70 candidates for the polls.

On Wednesday, AAP released the names of 30 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding former wrestler Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress' Vinesh Phogat and the BJP's Yogesh Bairagi.

AAP's first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana polls was released on Monday as the party's seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

The Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year together in Delhi but separately in Punjab.

The Congress had given one seat to the party in the general election in Haryana, which AAP had contested unsuccessfully.

In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to win a single one.

