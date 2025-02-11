Gupta alleged that Kejriwal transformed his official residence into a grand "Sheesh Mahal" by using public funds, which was completely illegal and unethical

BJP leader Rohini Vijender Gupta on Tuesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party calling it a "sinking ship" and said that the party will not last long following the defeat in Delhi assembly elections, ANI reported.

As per ANI, his comments comes after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with other AAP MLAs from Punjab held a meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital, amid reports of a potential rift within the party's Punjab unit.

The meeting was called following AAP's crushing defeat in the recent Delhi elections.

Gupta said, "Kejriwal is doing a meeting but it is a sinking ship. They are trying to keep their people together...but it will not last long,"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi assembly election 2025 by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 Delhi polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, ANI reported.

On the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, Gupta says, "I have demanded that the properties merged in the Sheesh Mahal should be disintegrated. 10 properties for the officials of the Delhi government were merged... Kejriwal turned it into a property of 50,000 gajj from 10,000 gajj. We have demanded that LG disintegrate these properties."

The BJP leader has demanded the property be restored to its original condition and that encroachments on adjacent government properties should also be removed without delay, ANI cited.

In his letter to the LG, Gupta alleged that Kejriwal transformed his official residence into a grand "Sheesh Mahal" by using public funds, which was completely illegal and unethical.

"The modifications were carried out without any official approval or adherence to prescribed procedures. The residence's area was expanded from 10,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters, encroaching upon adjacent government properties," he stated in the letter.

According to ANI, the release said that Gupta's letter detailed how the AAP government illegally incorporated eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47, Rajpur Road, as well as the government bungalows at 8A and 8B, Flag Staff Road, into the Chief Minister's residential complex.

Gupta demanded an immediate removal of these encroachments and has called for the separation of 8A and 8B Flag Staff Road from the CM residence complex. He claimed that this was not just a violation of government regulations but also a blatant misuse of public funds.

He also criticised the entire affair as a serious case of corruption, highlighting that crores of rupees were spent from the city's treasury to build this luxurious mansion while the locals struggled even for basic necessities.

(With ANI inputs)