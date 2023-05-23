AAP’s ‘maha rally’ on June 11 against Centre’s ordinance

This ordinance shows that the Centre will impose “dictatorial decisions” like this on the country, AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said at a press conference. He also appealed to people to join the rally at Ramlila Maidan

Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj with part MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathaka hold a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Pic/PTI

The AAP on Monday said it will organise a ‘maha rally’ on June 11 against the Centre’s “black ordinance” that effectively gives the lieutenant governor control over administrative services, negating a Supreme Court order in favour of the Kejriwal dispensation.

This ordinance shows that the Centre will impose “dictatorial decisions” like this on the country, AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said at a press conference. He also appealed to people to join the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

“This black ordinance has made it clear that the BJP-led Centre will impose dictatorial decisions like this on the country. Therefore, the AAP has decided to launch a campaign against it along with the people of Delhi.

“On June 11, the people of Delhi will gather for a ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan against this ordinance,” he said.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar here and called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Kejriwal yet to receive Gujarat court’s summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh have not yet received the summons issued to them by a Gujarat court to appear before it on Tuesday in a criminal defamation case, state AAP’s legal cell head said on Monday. A metropolitan court here on April 15 summoned Kejriwal and Singh to appear before it on May 23 in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the Gujarat University’s registrar.

