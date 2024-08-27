Harshvardhan Patil claimed that no political matters were discussed during the meeting with Sharad Pawar. There are speculations that Patil, who switched from the Congress to BJP before the 2019 Assembly elections, might rejoin the opposition NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)

BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis last month. Pic/X

Senior Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar in Pune on Tuesday, fuelling speculation of a potential defection ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. However, Patil claimed that no political matters were discussed during the meeting, PTI reported.

Patil, a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Indapur in Pune district, met Pawar at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI). There are speculations that Patil, who switched from the Congress to BJP before the 2019 Assembly elections, might rejoin the opposition NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). This speculation arises from indications that the Indapur constituency, which Patil previously represented, may remain with the ruling NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar, as part of the seat-sharing arrangement among the Mahayuti allies. Currently, Dattatray Bharne of NCP holds the Indapur MLA seat.

In addition to his political roles, Patil serves as the president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) Ltd and is a council member of VSI, where Pawar is the chairman.

Speaking to PTI, Patil clarified that he was in Pune for the tri-monthly VSI meeting and that no political discussions took place with Pawar. "As a council member of VSI, I attended today's meeting, and aside from official matters, no other discussions occurred," Patil asserted.

In a recent interview with a news channel, Patil revealed that when Ajit's wife Sunetra was given a ticket for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, the Deputy CM had sought his support for her campaign. Patil also mentioned that he would accept whatever decision Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis makes regarding the Indapur Assembly seat.

However, Patil expressed concern that Ajit has been stating that their sitting MLAs will be re-nominated. "If this is the case, what will happen to the people from my constituency?" he questioned.

When asked on Tuesday if Ajit Pawar was sending clear signals about retaining the Indapur seat for the NCP, Patil noted that no official announcements regarding seat-sharing have been made by any party within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. "It remains to be seen what decision Fadnavisji takes regarding the Indapur seat," he commented.

(With PTI inputs)