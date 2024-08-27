Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued an ultimatum to the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, asking it to announce a farm loan waiver and resolve other problems faced by cultivators by September 30 or face consequences in the upcoming assembly elections. Jarange criticised the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government for its 'hollow promises'

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has given the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra an ultimatum, demanding a farm loan waiver and resolution of other agricultural issues by September 30. He warned of "consequences" in the upcoming assembly elections if these demands are not met, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, where he has previously fasted in support of Maratha quota, Jarange criticised the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government for what he called "hollow promises" regarding compensation for crops destroyed by recent natural disasters. "The government must act by September 30, or face the wrath of farmers," he declared.

The 42-year-old activist is calling for a farm loan waiver and a swift resolution to the challenges faced by farmers across the state. Jarange urged farmers to use the state assembly elections, likely scheduled for November, to "teach the ruling alliance a lesson for its anti-farmer policy." The ruling coalition includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

When asked about the potential for further farmer protests, Jarange stated that no additional agitation was necessary. "Farmers should express their dissatisfaction through their votes," he said.

He also strongly criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to secure reservation under the OBC category for the Maratha community. Jarange revealed that several intermediaries had approached him in attempts to dissuade him from opposing Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, saying, "Several people approached me to dissuade me from opposing the government and step into Sagar bungalow, the official residence of Fadnavis."

Earlier this month, Jarange had asked the members of Maratha community to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls, and said that the members have no option but to get political power if it wants reservation. He had also expressed confidence that Marathas would come to power in the state, after the elections.

The activist said that although he does not wish to enter politics, the necessity to secure reservation for the Maratha community might compel him to do so. He expressed confidence that Marathas, Muslims and Dalits would bring about a significant change in the upcoming elections, comparable to the “wave” seen in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)