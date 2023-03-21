Amritpal on run, uncle, four others face NSA

Cops suspect ‘ISI angle’ and foreign funding; Himachal Pradesh beefs up security along the border with Punjab

Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conduct a flag march, in Moga, Punjab on Monday. Pic/ANI

The Punjab police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s ‘Waris Punjab De’. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state was on high alert and security was beefed up along the border with Punjab. Four of them are lodged Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam and the fifth person, Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh, will also be shifted there.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Khalistani sympathiser was still on the run and efforts were on to nab him. He said the police have filed six FIRs and arrested 114 people in the crackdown against elements of Waris Punjab De. Gill added that police suspect an “ISI angle” and foreign funding in the matter. The Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services until Tuesday noon.



Amritpal Singh

Meanwhile, top British officials said the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission (IHC) here “seriously”, top British officials have said as they condemned the vandalism at the mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags. Protesters chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday grabbed the tricolour flying atop the IHC, leading to an arrest. Officials from the mission said the “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled. Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said the government would take the security of the IHC “seriously”.

Indian Consulate in US attacked

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Shouting pro-Khalistan slogans, they broke open the makeshift security barriers and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel removed these flags. Soon thereafter, a group of angry protesters entered the premises and smashed windows with the iron rods.

