Andhra Pradesh: 15 injured at cement factory as hot material falls on them

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured workers

At least 15 workers suffered injuries at a cement factory in Andhra Pradesh's NTR District on Sunday after hot material falls on them, said a police official, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Nandigama assistant commissioner of police B Ravi Kiran said when workers were on the second floor, some extremely hot material used in cement manufacture fell on them from the third floor at the Budawada Ultra Tech cement factory in Jaggaiahpeta mandal of NTR district.

"There was no blast, but a large amount of material fell down from the third floor to the second floor. Because of this hot material many people suffered burn injuries," Kiran told PTI.

According to the ACP, the accident occurred around 11.30 am and the injured included locals and north Indians.

Meanwhile, some labourers barged into the cement factory's office and broke some window panes and indulged in vandalism, prompting police to reach the spot and bring the situation under control.

Reacting to the industrial accident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured workers, the news agency reported on Sunday.

According to an official statement, N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to submit a report on the cause of the accident and take steps against those responsible for it.

Further, he ordered officials to ensure that the company compensates the injured workers. He also promised help from the state government.

Surat building collapse: Death toll rises to 7

Meanwhile, the death toll in the collapse of a six-storey building in Gujarat's Surat city has gone up to seven with the recovery of six more bodies overnight, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The residential building, located in Pal area, collapsed at around 2.45 pm on Saturday.

While a woman was rescued soon after the collapse, the body of a man was pulled out on Saturday night, an official earlier said.

Rescue teams later pulled out six more bodies from the debris, according to police.

Seven bodies have been recovered in the operation that continued through the night, Sachin GIDC police station inspector Jignesh Chaudhari said.

After the incident, the rescue operation was launched with the help of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local fire department.

A woman rescued soon after the building collapse was rushed to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, Chaudhari said.

"While the operation to remove the rubble continues, we do not think there is anyone else trapped inside," he said.

The building was constructed in 2016-17, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said on Saturday.

Around five flats were occupied, mostly by those who work in factories in the area, he said.

(with PTI inputs)