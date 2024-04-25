Breaking News
Andhra Pradesh elections Congress announces candidates for three Lok Sabha six assembly seats
Andhra Pradesh elections: Congress announces candidates for three Lok Sabha, six assembly seats

Updated on: 25 April,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI |

For the assembly elections, G Tirupathi will contest from Srungavarapukota, G Anji Babu from Bapatla and C Chandra Paul from Sattenapalle

Andhra Pradesh elections: Congress announces candidates for three Lok Sabha, six assembly seats

The Congress on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for three Lok Sabha and six assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.


KBR Naidu will contest from the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency, SK Basheed from Rajampet and M Jagapathi from Chittoor, according to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release.


For the assembly elections, G Tirupathi will contest from Srungavarapukota, G Anji Babu from Bapatla and C Chandra Paul from Sattenapalle.


Shaik Jelani Basha will contest on a Congress ticket from the Kurnool assembly seat, M Khasim Vali from Yemmiganur and PS Murli Krishnaraju from Mantralayam.

The Congress also replaced its candidates for Cheepurupalli, Vijayawada East, Tenali, Kondapi and Markapuram assembly constituencies.

The party is contesting the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls, which are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, in an alliance with its INDIA bloc partners the CPI and the CPI(M).

With the latest announcement, the alliance partners have declared candidates for all Lok Sabha and assembly seats in the state, Jagna Goutham, working president of the Congress' Andhra Pradesh unit, told PTI.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 congress news national news india India news andhra pradesh
