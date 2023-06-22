Breaking News
Andhra Pradesh: Private bus catches fire in Prakasam district, no casualties

Updated on: 22 June,2023 11:59 AM IST  |  Prakasam
ANI |

The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Pondicherry on National Highway 16 when it caught fire due to a technical malfunction

Representational Image


A fire broke out in a private bus carrying 25 passengers at K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, said fire department officials.


The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Pondicherry on National Highway 16 when it caught fire due to a technical malfunction.


The driver immediately alerted the passengers, who made it out safely, the officials further informed.


However, the luggage of the passengers was burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, the firefighters reached the scene and doused the fire.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

