Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Army chopper crashes in Arunachal 2 pilots killed

Army chopper crashes in Arunachal, 2 pilots killed

Updated on: 17 March,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Guwahati
Agencies |

Top

The deceased officers have been identified as Lt Colonel VVB Reddy and his co-pilot Major Jayanth A, he said.

Army chopper crashes in Arunachal, 2 pilots killed

Deceased jawans Lt Col VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A. pic/PTI


Two pilots on board a Cheetah helicopter of the Army were killed when it crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, a defence spokesperson said. The deceased officers have been identified as Lt Colonel VVB Reddy and his co-pilot Major Jayanth A, he said.


Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat said the helicopter was on an operational sortie from Missamari in Assam’s Sonitpur district to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The flight encountered “inconducive weather” and was returning to Missamari when it crashed, he said. “A Court of Inquiry is ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he added.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake


“Villagers from Bangjalep at Dirang located the chopper around 12.30 pm,” cops said. The area has no mobile connectivity and the weather is extremely foggy with visibility as low as 5 meter, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news arunachal pradesh guwahati indian army Army jawans

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK