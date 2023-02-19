Breaking News
Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake

Updated on: 19 February,2023 02:01 PM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.


A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.



Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.


There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

