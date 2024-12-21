Breaking News
Army increases operational footprint in Jammu region

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

The Army is playing a pivotal role in military-civilian coordination in creating a stable environment in the region, the officer said.

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva

The Indian Army has increased its operational footprint in the Jammu region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range, a senior officer said on Saturday. The Army is playing a pivotal role in military-civilian coordination in creating a stable environment in the region, the officer said.


“In recent times, the Indian Army has significantly enhanced its operational capabilities. We have strengthened our patrols and posts, even in the highest mountains and ridges. This progress has been made possible thanks to your unwavering support,” said General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva.


The officer visited Rajouri to strengthen civilian-military ties by taking parting part in a “Kaumi Ekta meet” which aims to recognise the role of local communities and veterans in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He said that new posts have been set up in upper reaches and movement of security forces at night have been increased in the region.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

