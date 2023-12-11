Article 370 verdict: Supreme Court decision is the law of the land, debate on the issue has come to an end, says Congress

Following the Supreme Court's Article 370, the Indian National Congress (INC) has expressed its disagreement with the procedure followed and the manner in which the constitutional provision was revoked

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a press conference, at party office in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. PTI Photo

Following the Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict, the Indian National Congress (INC) has expressed its disagreement with the procedure followed and the manner in which the constitutional provision was revoked.

The party's reaction came after the SC unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Singhvi said the judgement of the Supreme Court in cases concerning the abrogation of Artitcle 370 has decided many issues, but has left some.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi remarked, "The judgment of the Supreme Court in the abrogation of Article 370 has decided many issues but has left open many issues as well. Prima facie, we respectfully disagree with the judgment in which Article 370 was abrogated." Singhvi emphasized that the INC has consistently advocated for the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Singhvi further stated, "We believe elections should be held in J&K immediately, and there is no reason to wait until September 2024." The Congress leader questioned the BJP's apprehension toward an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting, "Why is BJP afraid of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir? Democracy, and not autocracy, is the demand of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir."

Expressing both disappointment and approval, Singhvi remarked, "We are disappointed that the Supreme Court did not decide on the question of dismembering Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. However, we welcome the SC verdict on holding elections in J&K, emphasizing that full statehood must be restored immediately."

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, a prominent Congress leader, reiterated the party's stance, saying, "The INC has always demanded the restoration of full statehood for J&K. We believe the elections must be held in J&K immediately."

The Judgement needs a careful study, Chidambaram said, noting "prima facie we respectfully disagree with judgment on the manner in which Art 370 was abrogated".

He said the Congress has always demanded restoration of full statehood of J and K and "we welcome the SC verdict in this regard".

"Full statehood must be restored immediately. The aspirations of people of Ladakh must also be fulfilled. We welcome the SC direction to hold assembly elections. However, we believe elections should be held immediately and there is no reason to wait till September 30, 2024," the senior Congress leader said.

"When elections are held, the people of J&K will have the opportunity to express their views on the crucial questions that we debated in the SC. An opportunity that has been denied to them so far," he said.

"We are also disappointed that SC did not decide the question of dismembering the state and reducing its status to two union territories. That question is being reserved for adjudication in a suitable case in future," he said.

Singhvi also said that the Supreme Court verdict is the law of the land now and the debate on the issue has now come to an end. "Democracy, and not autocracy, is the demand of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. Why is the BJP afraid of an elected government," Singhvi asked. (With inputs from PTI)