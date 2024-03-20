Breaking News
Arunachal Pradesh was is will always be part of India MEA
Arunachal Pradesh was, is, will always be part of India: MEA

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The response from the MEA comes days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim, calling the area an “inherent part of China’s territory”, in the wake of India rejecting Beijing’s objection to PM Modi’s visit to the state

Randhir Jaiswal

The Ministry of External Affairs said it has noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state “was, is and will always be” an integral and inalienable part of India.


The response from the MEA comes days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim, calling the area an “inherent part of China’s territory”, in the wake of India rejecting Beijing’s objection to PM Modi’s visit to the state. “We have noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh,” Randhir Jaiswal said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


