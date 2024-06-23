Arvind Kejriwal drastically lost weight since his arrest

The weight dropped to 63.5 kg on June 2 and further, to 62 kg on June 22, the party claimed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has lost eight kilograms of weight since his arrest on March 21, the AAP said on Saturday. They also added that a medical board of the AIIMS has recommended including “paratha and puri” in his diet.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The high court is likely to pronounce its reserved verdict on the trial court’s bail granted to Kejriwal next week.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the regular weight loss of the Delhi chief minister is “highly worrisome”. On March 21, the day he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal weighed 70 kg. The weight dropped to 63.5 kg on June 2 and further, to 62 kg on June 22, the party claimed.

“The medical board of the AIIMS, given the dropping weight of chief minister Kejriwal, has recommended to include paratha and puri in his diet,” the statement said. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has conducted a few blood tests on Kejriwal, it said, but tests for hear ailments and cancer remain pending.

The AAP national convenor had sought an extension of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court by another week after June 2 to get the tests conducted, the party added. The apex court, which had granted bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, refused to extend it further.

