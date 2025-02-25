Sarma also noted that the state's GDP has grown from USD 29 billion in 2013 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023

PM Modi receives a memento from Assam CM at the inauguration of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati. (Pic/PTI)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the state, which was once troubled by insurgency and unrest, has now emerged as the most peaceful in the country under PM Modi's leadership, ANI reported.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Assam's Guwahati, Sarma highlighted the state's transformation and credited PM Modi for major infrastructure and industrial projects that have fueled Assam's growth.

"Assam, in a way, has witnessed unprecedented agitation and insurgency for decades. After 2016, Assam experienced a rebirth. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam has become a peaceful state. Today, I can confidently say that the state, which was once considered the most disturbed in the country, has now become the most peaceful state in our nation," the Assam CM said.

As per ANI, Sarma then credited PM Modi for several key infrastructure and industrial projects that have significantly contributed to Assam's growth. Among these projects were the recently launched Tata-DoRa semiconductor facility and a new greenfield fertiliser plant in Namrup with a production capacity of 1.2 million metric tons, as examples of the Centre's commitment to Assam's industrial development.

Sarma also recalled the first edition of Advantage Assam, which was held on February 3-4, 2018, under PM Modi's guidance. "During that time, with the Prime Minister's blessings, our Numaligarh Refinery was expanded to 9 million metric tons at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore," he said.

While addressing the event, Sarma also talked about the state's rapid infrastructure expansion, stating that 2,327 kilometres of national highways have been built since 2016. He also noted that the state's GDP has grown from USD 29 billion in 2013 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023, ANI reported.

According to ANI, the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 aims to attract investments and boost economic development in the state. This event serves as a platform for businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors.

PM Modi, along with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sarbananda Sonowal, is attending the event. Industrialists, including Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, are also present.

He compared the transformational journey of Assam to a river's ability to carve its path, saying, "Every time I set foot in this sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, I am captivated by its nature and limitless beauty. Just as the mighty river Brahmaputra reshaped the landscape of this state to carve its path, I must say that it is our Honorable Prime Minister who has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for us all", ANI reported.

The massive investment commitment by the Adani Group is expected to boost the state's infrastructure, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall economic landscape. With significant projects in major sectors, the Adani Group aims to play a crucial role in Assam's development journey.

(With inputs from ANI)