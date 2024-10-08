During the two operations, the police recovered 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 7 crore, and one person has been apprehended, Sarma said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Assam drug bust: Narcotics worth Rs 11 cr seized, two held x 00:00

Drugs worth nearly Rs 11 crore have been recovered from various parts of Assam in separate operations and two persons have been arrested in connection with one of the seizures, officials said on Tuesday while sharing an update on the Assam drug bust, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the Assam drug bust, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said that narcotics substances like ganja, heroin and Yaba tablets were recovered from Biswanath and Cachar districts.

Based on reliable inputs, the Assam Police "carried out anti-narcotics operations and recovered a huge quantity of drugs".

In Biswanath, the police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint on NH-15 and managed to seize 314 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.57 crore, the chief minister said.

He also said the Cachar district police carried out two special operations at Silchar and Ramnagar.

During the two operations, the police recovered 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 7 crore, and one person has been apprehended, Sarma said.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.

In another operation at Boko in Kamrup district, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested one person after 301 grams of heroin were recovered from his rented accommodation, an officer said, reported PTI.

The police also recovered one sports utility vehicle (SUV), one mobile phone and Rs 8,000 in cash, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement, reported PTI.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drug in Kamrup would be over Rs 2.4 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards, reported PTI.

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1.60 crore seized, five arrested

Drugs worth over Rs 1.60 crore have been seized and five persons arrested in two separate operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation at a checkpoint near the State Bank of India branch under Khatkhati police station and recovered 117.52 grams of heroin concealed inside 10 soap cases in a vehicle going towards Arunachal Pradesh.

Police arrested three persons, identified as Nong Irang, Taram Riyan and Biraj Mali, all from Arunachal Pradesh.

The total value of the seized heroin was estimated to be Rs 1 crore, police added.

In a separate incident, police seized 1.5 kg of brown sugar from a vehicle travelling from Manipur at Kaliram Basti, near the Assam-Nagaland border.

Two suspects, Dhan Bahadur Khwa and Gamminchon Changloi, both from Manipur, were arrested. The brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)