Assam mining tragedy: Indian Navy deployed to assist in rescue operations in Umrangso

The Indian Navy team is fully equipped for the critical and sensitive mission, carrying specialised equipment such as deep diving gear and underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for search and rescue, an official statement said

In response to an urgent request for assistance in Assam mining tragedy, the Indian Navy has mobilised a specialised team to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official statement said on Thursday.

It said that the team, comprising one officer and eleven sailors, includes highly trained Clearance Divers skilled in deep depth diving and recovery operations, and is on site.

The effort is being conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army, NDRF and the local civil administration to ensure an immediate and effective response.

With intensive search and rescue operations underway, regular information is being exchanged with all agencies involved to facilitate a smooth and timely rescue operation.

Rescue ops on for 4th day, CIL brings heavy-duty pump from Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the rescue operations by multiple state and central agencies continued for the fourth day on Thursday to locate trapped miners inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Dima Hasao district of Assam, officials said.

The search operations resumed early in the morning after the dewatering exercise all night and the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) has gone inside the flooded shaft, a senior official of Assam Police told PTI.

"So far, nothing has been detected by the ROV. It is trying very hard to locate the trapped miner despite the extremely hostile and difficult situation. The water inside is totally blackened and it is creating problems in finding anything," he added.

Additionally, four deep divers from the Navy also went inside the flooded shaft to find the trapped miners, the official said.

The labourers were on Monday trapped inside the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in Umrangso area, around 250 km from Guwahati, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

According to employees of the quarry, there were around 15 workers inside the illegal mine when water breached one of the walls and flooded the entire shaft and tunnels.

