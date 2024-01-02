Addressing a public event in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu is becoming the big brand ambassador of Make in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Attempt to draw inspiration from Tamil heritage...: PM Modi on installation of sacred Sengol in new Parliament building x 00:00

Asserting that India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the installation of sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building was an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country, reported news agency ANI.

"India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu... I had many Tamil friends and I got to learn a lot about Tamil culture from them. Wherever I go in the world I cannot stop myself from talking about Tamil Nadu. The sacred Sengol was installed in the new Parliament building, an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country," PM Modi said, reported ANI.

Addressing a public event in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu is becoming the big brand ambassador of Make in India, reported ANI.

"Today, India is among the top five economies. Today, India has emerged as a new hope in the world. Big investors are investing in the country and the people of Tamil Nadu and the country are getting benefits from it. Tamil Nadu is becoming the big brand ambassador of Make in India," he said, reported ANI.

The Prime Minister further said that the central government has done a lot of work to develop the country's infrastructure in coastal areas, reported ANI.

"We have done a lot of work to develop infrastructure in coastal areas and change the lives of fishermen. For the first time, a separate fisheries ministry was created and a separate budget for it was allotted. For the first time, the Kisan Credit Card Scheme was also extended to fishermen," he said, reported ANI.

The Prime Minister further said that in the last one year, more than 40 central government ministers had visited Tamil Nadu more than 400 times, reported ANI.

"When Tamil Nadu will progress rapidly, the country will also progress rapidly," he said. Earlier on May 28, PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, after performing puja, reported ANI.

PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building, reported ANI.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)