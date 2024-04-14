Breaking News
B R Ambedkar Remembrance Day: President Murmu asks people to adopt Ambedkar's ideals for inclusive development

Updated on: 14 April,2024 01:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

"Dr Ambedkar devoted his entire life to the establishment of an egalitarian society and struggled for the upliftment of the downtrodden," Murmu said

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. File pic.

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings to fellow-citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. She also asked all to adopt his ideals to work collectively for the inclusive development of the country.


In a message, the President said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and one of the most eminent nation builders, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens." 


Babasaheb Ambedkar, a pioneer of social change and a versatile personality, made exceptional contributions to our country and society as a jurist, educationist, economist, social reformer and political leader, she said. Even today, his strong belief in the constitutional system is the foundation of our democracy and good governance, the president said.


In her message to the fellow-citizens, President Murmu highlighted that Dr Ambedkar devoted his entire life to the establishment of an egalitarian society and struggled for the upliftment of the downtrodden. "On this occasion, let us adopt the ideals of Dr Ambedkar and work collectively for the inclusive development of our country," Murmu said.

Born on April 14, 1891, in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

Babasaheb Ambedkar is respectfully remembered as the 'Father of Indian Constitution.' Upon India's independence, the new prime minister Jawarharlal Nehru appointed Dr Ambedkar as the chairman of the committee which drafted the Constitution for the future Republic of India. He was served as the Law and Justice minister in the first cabinet of Nehru. 

Throughout his life, Babasaheb fought for the upliftment of the Dalit community. From eradication of untouchability to right for education, Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life for the equal rights of the downtrodden community. He denounced Hinduism and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement in India. 

In 1990, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna- India's highest civilian award. 

Every year on April 14, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, lakhs of Babasaheb's followers gather at Chaityabhhomi- the memorial of Dr Ambedkar in Dadar, Mumbai to pay their tributes. 

(With agencies inputs)

Droupadi Murmu babasaheb ambedkar India news
