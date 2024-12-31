The mother had been living here in Delhi illegally since 2005; meanwhile, the son, during interrogation, admitted to entering India via the West Bengal border in 2020, according to the police. The son stated that he had been residing in Katwaria Sarai with his mother

The Delhi Police on Monday deported a Bangladeshi mother-son duo, with the mother living in the national capital illegally since 2005, reported news agency ANI.

While conducting searches and gathering intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants, police officials identified the two detainees as Naim Khan (22) and his mother, Nazma Khan. The officials located the duo during a verification drive was carried out by the staff of South Campus Police Station.

The mother had been living here in Delhi illegally since 2005; meanwhile, the son, during interrogation, admitted to entering India via the West Bengal border in 2020, according to the police. The son stated that he had been residing in Katwaria Sarai with his mother.

The verification drive started following a tip-off that the police received on December 29 about an illegal Bangladeshi national at Shastri Market near Pippal Chowk in Delhi, stated ANI.

The mother-son duo was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) following their detention.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing efforts to identify more illegal migrants in the area.

This action is part of the South West District Police's ongoing efforts to address concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants, including those from Bangladesh, in the city.

Notably, to address the rising concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital, the Delhi Police has intensified efforts to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents, stated ANI.

As part of the drive by South District Delhi Police, seven illegal migrants from Bangladesh were detected, which included five women and two men, stated DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan.

Some are working at the construction sites while some are planning to enrol themselves in beauty parlours. After further verification, they were deported through the FRRO. ANI stated that they were carrying Bangladesh IDs with them.

The Delhi Police have carried out a series of targeted operations and joint inspections across the South West District as part of this drive. Special teams comprising officers from local police stations and special units have been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants, ANI stated.

Door-to-door verifications were conducted, and almost 400 families were checked, and their documents were collected during the verification drive. Verification forms (Parcha-12) were sent to their respective addresses in West Bengal for verification. The police stated that a special team was also constituted and sent to West Bengal for manual verification of suspects.

