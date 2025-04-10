With this campaign, BJP seeks to expose the misinformation, allegedly spread by Congress and its allies while also educating the Muslim community about the advantages of the Waqf law reforms

BJP will launch a nationwide Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign from April 20 to May 5. File pic

Listen to this article Bhartiya Janta Party all set to launch 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign' nationwide from April 20 to May 5 x 00:00

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which is scheduled to take place from April 20 to May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this campaign, BJP seeks to expose the misinformation, allegedly spread by Congress and its allies while also educating the Muslim community about the advantages of the Waqf law reforms.

To launch the initiative, the BJP organised a dedicated workshop at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. During the event, BJP National President JP Nadda addressed the participants, highlighting the significance of Waqf reforms. He elaborated on how the Waqf reforms will ensure better utilisation of Waqf properties for the benefit of underprivileged Muslims, especially in sectors like education and healthcare, thereby creating more opportunities and support systems for those in need.

Nadda strongly slammed Congress and its allies for engaging in appeasement politics and spreading misinformation among the Muslim community regarding the Waqf bill. He emphasized that BJP workers would proactively engage with Muslim brothers and sisters across the country to expose the lies and clearly explain the real purpose and benefits of the new law.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also took part in the workshop where he provided an in-depth insights into the Waqf reforms. For this training session, BJP had invited three to four leaders from each state, including the Minority Morcha President of every state. These state-level leaders have now been given task of organising similar workshops in their respective states to train district-level BJP leaders.

The BJP views this campaign as a strategy to strengthen its outreach to the Muslim community, particularly ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. By raising awareness and clarifying the changes made to the Waqf law, BJP seeks to challenge opposition’s narrative and build trust among Muslim voters.

BJP wants to ensure that the truth about the Waqf reforms reaches the grassroots level, and that every Muslim citizen is informed that how this bill works for their betterment about how these changes are meant to empower and uplift the underprivileged community.

On Saturday, President Murmu granted her assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, officially making it a law.

(With ANI inputs)