Bihar 10 killed in lightning CM announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to families of deceased

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:32 PM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rain thunderstorms have been lashing Bihar where lightning has killed about 40 people in the last couple of weeks

Representational Pic/File/iStock

At least ten people died across Bihar in lightning in the last 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


According to a statement from the CM's office, two deaths due to lightning were reported from Nalanda district, while Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Rohtas, Saran, Jamui, Bhojpur and Gopalganj account for one fatality each, as per the PTI.


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and urged the people to take precautions during inclement weather.


Rain thunderstorms have been lashing Bihar where lightning has killed about 40 people in the last couple of weeks.

Rivers hit danger levels in several Bihar districts amid rain, flood-like situation in north Bengal

Many low-lying areas in West Bengal's sub-Himalayan region were reeling from a flood-like situation while major rivers in Bihar were flowing above the danger level at several places as unabated heavy rain lashed the country's eastern parts on Sunday, reported the PTI.

In West Bengal, heavy rain is likely till July 12 in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, the Met office said.
Officials said traffic movement to and from Sikkim was being regulated through other routes.

The water levels of the Teesta and the Korola rivers were also being monitored, they said.

Several places in Dhupguri, Moynaguri and Kranti in Jalpaiguri district, apart from the headquarters town, were affected by the torrential rain.
Jalpaiguri town recorded 166 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am while Bagdogra received 103 mm, as per the PTI.

In Bihar, the water resources department said in a bulletin that heavy rain lashing various parts of Bihar in a 24-hour period caused major rivers to flow above the danger level at many places.

The Bagmati touched the danger mark in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Suppi and adjoining areas.

In Gopalganj and Sidhwalia, the Gandak was flowing above the danger mark till 8 am.

The Kamla Balan touched the danger mark in Madhubani, Lakhnaur and Jhanjharpur. The Kamla was also flowing above the danger mark in certain areas of Madhubani and Jainagar, the bulletin said, according to the PTI.

In Araria, the Parman was flowing above the danger mark, the Mahananda crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi.

The Kosi and the Lal Bakeya touched warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur and Sitamarhi and its adjoining areas.

(with PTI inputs)

bihar heavy rains indian meteorological department India news national news

