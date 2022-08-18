Bihar: 12 children rescued from train, 7 arrested

The children were rescued from the Karmabhoomi Express at the Muzaffarpur railway station while being taken to UP and Punjab for working in factories

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Twelve children were rescued and seven people arrested from a train in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The children were rescued from the Karmabhoomi Express at the Muzaffarpur railway station while being taken to UP and Punjab for working in factories, they said.

"In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP rescued minor children from a coach of Karmabhoomi Express. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were taking the children to Ludhiana, Amritsar and Saharanpur to make them work in factories," an official statement said.

"The victims are residents of Katihar, Purnea, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Araria and Sheohar districts," it said.

A case was registered against those arrested, it added.

