Bihar BJP lashes out at Congress for Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi

Updated on: 30 November,2022 09:32 PM IST  |  Patna
IANS

Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha and Bihar BJP spokesperson, said that PM Narendra Modi is the pride of subalterns while the Congress is a party of the elite

Bihar BJP lashes out at Congress for Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi

File Photo


Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a huge uproar in the BJP here.


Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha and Bihar BJP spokesperson, said that PM Narendra Modi is the pride of subalterns while the Congress is a party of the elite.



"The Congress party represents the elitist folk in Indian politics. Its leader's hatred for the subaltern and rural folk is well known since independence. Jawaharlal Nehru on and off abused our first president Dr Rajendra Prasad ji just because he represented the common man of Indian society who are living in the villages. Nehru's displeasure with Babasaheb Ambedkar is widely known," Anand said.


"The Congress has always been against the interests of the backward community and that is why Nehru threw the Kaka Kalelkar commission into the dustbin of history. The Mandal Commission report was vehemently ignored by the same party. It was the BJP- supported VP Singh government at the Centre which implemented the Mandal Commission report against the wishes of the Congress," Anand said.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is continuously abused by the Congress national president to demoralize him as he belongs to an extremely backward caste. In every personal statement against Narendra Modi from the Congress side their elitist mindset is always reflected," he said.

"Narendra Modi Ji is the pride of the Indian subaltern community and he represents every common Indian who has struggled hard to come up in life against all odds. The politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party is against the elitist politics of the Congress party," he said.

 

