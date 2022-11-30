×
Breaking News
New Delhi: AAP candidate booked for flaunting revolver while dancing
Lalu to undergo kidney transplant on December 5: Tejashwi
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
Author-director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan receives death threats
Mumbai: BEST announces new ‘super saver’ travel plans for commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Festivals like Manipurs Sangai enrich countrys cultural heritage boost local economy PM

Festivals like Manipur's Sangai enrich country's cultural heritage, boost local economy: PM

Updated on: 30 November,2022 06:07 PM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Top

During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur's Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage

Festivals like Manipur's Sangai enrich country's cultural heritage, boost local economy: PM

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country's cultural heritage and also support the local economy.


During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur's Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.



"It is like a necklace in which different gems are put together, with the state bearing the reflection of a mini India," he said.


Also read: Punjab Police cane-charge protesting farmers in Sangrur

"Festivals like Sangai boost the local economy, and attract investors as well as industries. I am confident that it will become a gateway to the development of the region," the PM added.

The Sangai Festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
manipur india national news narendra modi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK