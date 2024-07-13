BJP is party of workers, they are supreme: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that his government will implement all the promises made in the party manifesto in a time-bound manner

Bhajan Lal Sharma. File Pic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that the BJP is the party of workers and takes care of them.

Addressing the BJP Rajasthan's working committee meeting, he said, "I am a small worker who has come from amongst you all. When my name was called for the post of chief minister in the Legislative Party meeting, I did not understand it for once. So I want to tell all of you that the party takes care of every worker, and their work remains in the notice of the party," he said.

"BJP is a party of workers, and the worker is supreme," he said.

The chief minister said that his government will implement all the promises made in the party manifesto in a time-bound manner.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that when the booth is strong, the party's future will also be strong.

He further motivated the party workers to make new members of the party by working at booth level.

State election in-charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and state president CP Joshi also addressed the meeting. This was the first state working committee meeting after the BJP came to power in December last year.

The party's upcoming agenda was discussed in the meeting attended by the senior leaders of the party, office bearers and public representatives from across the state.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan claimed that foreign powers interfered with the Lok Sabha elections.

"It is true that our opponents also include foreign powers, who want that there should be no BJP government in the country at any cost," he said.

He cautioned the workers to be alert about the false narratives, which he alleged was being created by the Congress.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that the BJP got less seats in the Lok Sabha election due to foreign forces.

Meanwhile, the BJP State president CP Joshi said that BJP is a party that moves forward with ideology, while Congress is a party that moves forward on nepotism.

"The country has been progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the last decade, while Congress leaders want to stop PM Modi by running a fake agenda, but the public has unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is because of this faith that the country is moving towards progress," Joshi said.

He said that the Congress party had "murdered" the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupendra Yadav and other leaders also addressed the meeting.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders attended the meeting.

