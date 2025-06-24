Breaking News
BJP MP Medha Kulkarni demands renaming of Pune Railway Station after Bajirao Peshwa and better connectivity to cities like Nasik

Updated on: 24 June,2025 12:16 PM IST  |  Pune
Medha Kulkarni raised her demands, saying, "There are a few demands regarding the Pune railway station. Pune is considered the educational and IT hub. Despite being a city of such importance, the current situation of the station is very miserable; it should be improved"

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni demands renaming of Pune Railway Station after Bajirao Peshwa and better connectivity to cities like Nasik

Medha Kulkarni, a BJP member and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. Pic/ @Medha_kulkarni on X

Medha Kulkarni, a BJP member and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, has urged that Pune Station be renamed after Shrimant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa, the seventh Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. 

Kulkarni also criticised Pune’s inadequate railway infrastructure, calling for urgent upgrades to reflect the city’s status as a prominent educational and IT hub, reported news agency ANI. 


Kulkarni raised her demands, saying, "There are a few demands regarding the Pune railway station... Pune is considered the educational and IT hub. Despite being a city of such importance, the current situation of the station is very miserable; it should be improved," reported news agency ANI. 


She also raised the issue of poor connectivity from major cities like Nasik and Badalpur. "Rajdhani Express should also be connected through Pune; be it the Delhi to Hyderabad Express or the Bengaluru to Delhi Express, it should go through Pune," reported news agency ANI. 

She underlined the need for improved connectivity, especially in the wake of the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nasik. She said, "Cities like Nasik and Badlapur don't have much connectivity, and for the upcoming Kumbh in Nasik, there is no train from Pune to Nasik."

The Kumbh Mela, expected to draw millions of pilgrims, increases the urgency for better transport links.

Adding to the broader political trend, Kulkarni called for renaming Pune Station, which aligns with the BJP-led government's ongoing initiative to rename various railway stations and cities across India.

She asked for the Pune station to be renamed and said, "Pune station should be named after Shrimant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa, the one who has fought so many wars and did not lose any. The name of such a great warrior should be for this project," reported news agency ANI. 

In recent years, several names of cities and stations have been changed to reflect historical or cultural significance. For example, Allahabad was officially renamed Prayagraj to honour its ancient spiritual heritage, while the iconic Mughalsarai railway station was renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, paying tribute to the late political leader. These name changes have sparked debates around identity, heritage, and the importance of preserving local history across India.

(With inputs from ANI)

