People buy Indian tricolour flags from a roadside shop before the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar on Saturday. AFP

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 'tricolour march' across all the 403 Assembly constituencies of the state from Sunday, August 11, to Tuesday, August 13, as a part of its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, a statement issued by the party on Saturday revealed.

According to the statement, the march will traverse through cities, villages, streets and neighbourhoods across the state, spreading the message of patriotism, reported PTI.

The march will witness the participation of state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, ministers from the UP cabinet, as well as Members of Parliament (MPs), legislators and party officials from the state, region, district, division and booth levels, along with local representatives and citizens, all carrying the national flag, it said.

Sameer Singh, the state's co-coordinator for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign said Chaudhary would join party officials and workers in the tricolour march in Saharanpur on Sunday.

He added that in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the BJP has been promoting the 'Nation First' message for years through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, involving various activities, such as hoisting the national flag on every house and organising the tricolour march.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Thursday and has called for the widespread participation of citizens in the campaign. The campaign which started on Friday, August 9, will run till Independence Day on August 15.

The campaign aims to celebrate the nation's patriotic spirit by ensuring that every household in the state displays the national flag.

According an official statement, during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, CM Shinde reviewed preparations for the campaign. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries Dr. I.S. Chahal, Vikas Kharge, Rajgopal Deora, Sanjay Sethi, and Deepak Kapoor, along with various department secretaries, divisional commissioners, district collectors, and municipal commissioners.

Maharashtra CM Shinde highlighted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is designed to inspire national pride.

"He highlighted that the campaign will include a variety of activities such as rallies, marathons, cultural events, and innovative programs to create a patriotic atmosphere throughout the state," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)