BJP's 10 videos vs Kejriwal's 10 guarantees: Delhi CM ahead of MCD polls

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he does not need to respond to the latest videos of minister allegedly enjoying special privileges in jail since people in the national capital will decide in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls whether they need "BJP's ten videos" or "10 guarantees" of the AAP.

"MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, the people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos," said Kejriwal addressing a press conference here today.

Earlier today, fresh CCTV footage of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain emerged from Tihar Jail in which the Aam Aadmi Party leader is seen in conversation with some people, including the Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension.

In the purported videos sourced from Tihar Jail, Jain can be seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby while the pair apparently seem to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the Delhi minister.

Underlining the Delhi liquor scam in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in connection with the scam, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the CBI-ED were given just one work- do anything, put Manish Sisodia behind bars.

"Manish Sisodia got a clean chit. Around 800 officers of CBI-ED have been working on it for the last 4 months. They were given just one work- do anything, put Manish Sisodia behind bars. Y'day's chargesheet shows they didn't get any evidence against him," said Kejriwal.

Earlier, a charge sheet submitted by CBI in Delhi's liquor scam on Friday did not name the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.

The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. Sisodia also demanded action against the Chief Secretary and the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Hitting out at the Central government, Sisodia said that it had used CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate opposition parties and harass opposition leaders.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following the case, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Manish Sisodia's residence and four public servants' premises, according to a CBI official.

The probe into Sisodia was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

Manish Sisodia also termed the recent Vigilance Directorate's suggestion to probe the Rs 1300 crore scam in the construction of school classrooms as fake and baseless.

