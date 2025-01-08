"BJP has no issue and hence they just want to create hurdles for us," AAP spokesperson said

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday targeted the BJP after the Public Works Department (PWD) withdrew the offer to Delhi CM Atishi to provide bungalow number 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines as she "did not occupy the property within the required time frame," ANI reported.

"Atishi is being removed from the residence for the second time in three months - it shows their (BJP) hatred towards women and an elected Chief Minister," Kakkar told ANI.

"BJP has no issue and hence they just want to create hurdles for us," she added.

She also alleged that the BSP and AIMIM are contesting as the BJP's 'B teams in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, ANI reported.

"I think that in Delhi - the election is between BJP and AAP. BJP will do every negative politics to win - they will distribute cash, will bring their 'B teams' - that's the reason BSP and AIMIM are contesting in Delhi," she said.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled to be held on February 5, in a single phase, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. The vote counting will take place on February 8, ANI reported.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came in to support CM Atishi amid a row on the CM's official residence, claiming that the BJP is losing the Delhi elections and that is why they have restored to such "dirty politics", ANI cited.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Within three months, BJP again expelled Chief Minister Atishi ji from the Chief Minister's residence. These people are showing their frustration by abusing Atishi ji and throwing her out of the house. BJP is losing the Delhi elections badly and hence these people have resorted to such dirty politics."

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that the Centre had "thrown" her out of the CM's residence for the second time in three months.

"Today, the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, and stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi," she said.

The PWD stated that Atishi did not take physical possession of 6-Flagstaff Road (CM residence) despite multiple requests, ANI cited.

In the letter, the PWD further said that they had made the offer of two new residences to the Delhi CM, one at Raj Niwas Lane and the other at Daryaganj.

(With ANI inputs)