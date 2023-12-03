BJP's win in three states prelude to Lok Sabha polls, says Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP is all set to win in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as per vote counting trends, while the Congress is ahead in Telangana

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good showing in the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh shows what is in the heart of the people and asserted there would be a repeat in the Lok Sabha and state polls in 2024, reported news agency PTI.

The BJP is all set to win in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as per vote counting trends, while the Congress is ahead in Telangana, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said the party's success is due to people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this win is about the transparent development agenda for the people of the country, reported PTI.

"The credit for this win goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the result of his name and fame. The credit also goes to BJP president J P Nadda, master strategist Amit Shah and the national team," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

He said the BJP's vote share has increased by 14 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 8 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and around 10 per cent in Telangana, reported PTI.

"It is an unprecedented result. In a way, it shows what is in people's hearts. It is a prelude to what the Lok Sabha results would be for the BJP and NDA. Similarly, it also indicates the people have rejected the (opposition's) INDIA alliance and the agenda used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Only Modiji is in the hearts of people," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

Fadnavis further claimed the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance would convene a meeting and blame the EVMs for the poll loss, reported PTI.

The atmosphere of victory is seen in Maharashtra as well, as the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) won two-thirds of the seats in gram panchayat elections recently, reported PTI.

Fadnavis said the BJP's rise in Telangana was commendable. It has won three seats and was leading on five there, reported PTI.

"In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won four seats. In the next Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will be the number one party in Telangana," he claimed, reported PTI.

"The Congress has realised who the real 'panauti' (someone who jinxes a venture) is. I am certain they will never again use this word against Modiji," he said, reported PTI.

Fadnavis also said while Modiji constantly works for the people, and his efforts are long-lasting, events like the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi only create media buzz, reported PTI.

People have realised they have made a mistake by electing the Congress in Karnataka, Fadnavis said, adding that the BJP would win 20 Lok Sabha seats there if polls are held now, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)