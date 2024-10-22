Thirty domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Monday night. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara implemented stringent security measures to ensure passenger safety amid the ongoing threats.

30 flights received bomb threats, impacting IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. Passengers were safely evacuated, with airlines following security protocols. The government is considering stricter laws to address bomb threats.

On Monday night, as many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, according to ANI. These flights included those operated by IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India, ANI reported. Sources familiar with the situation indicated that the threats were taken seriously and prompt security measures were implemented.



An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that four of their flights were targeted with security-related alerts. The flights affected were 6E 164 (Mangaluru to Mumbai), 6E 75 (Ahmedabad to Jeddah), 6E 67 (Hyderabad to Jeddah), and 6E 118 (Lucknow to Pune). According to ANI, all passengers disembarked safely, and the airline immediately initiated standard operating procedures in cooperation with the relevant authorities. “We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed,” stated the IndiGo spokesperson.



Air India also faced similar threats. An Air India spokesperson confirmed that several of their flights received bomb threats via social media platforms. The spokesperson noted that all security protocols were strictly adhered to, and the authorities were alerted as per laid-down procedures. As per ANI, the airline emphasised that the safety of passengers remained the highest priority during these incidents.



Vistara also reported security threats to a few of its flights. According to ANI, the airline responded by alerting the relevant authorities immediately and following all the necessary security procedures. “We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them,” a Vistara spokesperson said.



This wave of threats follows a concerning pattern in recent days. In just over a week, more than 120 flights operated by Indian airlines have been subjected to bomb threats. While most of these threats have turned out to be hoaxes, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that such warnings cannot be taken lightly, ANI reported.



The government is now planning legislative measures to tackle the rising number of bomb threats against airlines. According to ANI, these measures include placing individuals responsible for such threats on a no-fly list. Additionally, amendments to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982, are being proposed. These amendments would enable authorities to arrest and investigate suspects without requiring a court order if the aircraft is on the ground.

Furthermore, changes to aircraft security rules are under consideration to ensure stricter penalties for those issuing bomb threats, with the aim of deterring such acts in the future. (With inputs from ANI)