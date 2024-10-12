Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab BSF shoots down Pakistani drone containing heroin and pistol in Ferozepore

Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone containing heroin and pistol in Ferozepore

Updated on: 12 October,2024 02:29 PM IST  |  Ferozepore
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BSF Punjab Frontier said that "this recovery has dealt a significant blow to trans-border criminals attempting to smuggle heroin into India from the Pakistan border."

Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone containing heroin and pistol in Ferozepore

The BSF seized about 500 grams of heroin, a pistol and a magazine from the drone (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone containing heroin and pistol in Ferozepore
x
00:00

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone carrying heroin and a pistol from across the border in Ferozepore, Punjab, ANI reported.


The BSF on Saturday said about 500 grams of heroin, a pistol and a magazine were recovered from the drone.


On Thursday, the BSF recovered 13 kilograms of heroin in Punjab's Tarn Taran Border District, officials said, ANI reported.


BSF Punjab Frontier said in a post on X, This recovery has dealt a significant blow to trans-border criminals attempting to smuggle heroin into India from the Pakistan border."

On the same day, BSF Troops along with the Tarn Taran police, launched a search operation and recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone.

"During the afternoon hours, the search party recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone from Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district," the BSF wrote on X.

The BSF said, "This recovery is significant as it highlights the innovative methods used by Pakistani smugglers. Countering the use of such assembled drones is a crucial step in curbing smuggling activities."

On October 7, the BSF recovered around 560 grams of suspected heroin kept inside a plastic container in Ratankhurd village, Amritsar district, Punjab, officials said, ANI reported.

According to a BSF press release, troops noticed a suspicious container while overseeing harvesting operations ahead of the border security fence at the border in Amritsar.

The plastic container was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had an iron wire hook attached to it. Inside, the troops found heroin, the press release stated.

In a similar incident on October 5, the BSF, along with Punjab Police, recovered a 68-gram packet of suspected heroin from Dal village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

The drug was also wrapped in yellow and white adhesive tape with an improvised metal wire loop attached to the packet. This packet was found in a farming field in Dal village, The BSF added.

Last month on September 20, five packets of suspected heroin weighing a little over 2.8 kg were found along with a motorcycle by BSF and Punjab Police, near Dal village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, ANI reported.

Both the packets containing heroin and a motorcycle were seized by BSF.

According to a release, the BSF troops were on duty at a checkpoint near the village Dal of Tarn Taran district when they noticed suspicious movement of two people on a motorcycle.

The BSF troops signed them to stop, but the individuals fled away from the spot, leaving behind the motorcycle. BSF troops immediately seized the bike and, along with the Punjab Police, launched a search operation in the adjoining area, it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan indian army Army jawans India news india news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK