BSF stands as critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication, exceptional service: PM Modi on Raising Day

Prime minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Border Security Force Raising Day on Sunday and said that their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The BSF, which is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended his greetings to BSF India personnel and their families.

"On BSF Raising Day, I extend my greetings to BSF India personnel and their families. Guided by the motto "jiivn pryNtt krtvy", the BSF safeguards the sovereignty and security of our nation with unmatched courage and dedication. Salute to their sacrifice and unwavering commitment," LG Manoj Sinha posted on X.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role.

The force has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned to it in times of war and peace situation while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border. The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan. As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region.

The BSF, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel spread across 192 battalions, is responsible for securing India's borders stretching over 6,386.36 kilometres with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

