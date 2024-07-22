Budget session to start: When and where to watch?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Union Budget on July 23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File Photo

The Budget Session of Parliament for 2024 is set to begin on July 23 and will continue until August 12. This session holds immense significance as it coincides with the presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Union Budget is a key financial statement of the government’s finances and involves the estimation of revenue and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year. This year, in 2024, it was announced twice due to Lok Sabha elections, with the interim budget being presented in February 2024 and the union budget yet to be presented on Tuesday.

The BJP’s Nirmala Sitharaman, re-elected as Finance Minister for the second time, will present the Union Budget 2024 for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Tuesday. This will make her the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Union budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai.

Desai, who was the country's Finance Minister from 1959 to 1964, presented a record six budgets for the country, of which five were full budgets and one was an interim budget.

In the Parliament session that commences on Tuesday, besides the Finance Bill, the government is also expected to propose the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Boilers Bill, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Date

Since 2024 was an election year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Union Budget on July 23. Sitharaman presented the interim budget for FY 2024–25 on February 1.

Where to watch

The budget session will be broadcast live on Parliament’s official channels, Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live broadcast will be available on each channel's YouTube page.

The Union Budget web portal also provides access to the budget papers. It is available in English and Hindi.

All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access to the Budget.