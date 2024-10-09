The Ladki Bahin Yojana event was scheduled at 3 pm on Wednesday in Mangaon, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance, sources said

The bus was transporting women from a village in Mangaon taluka

A bus carrying women to the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana event in Morbe, Mangaon taluka of Raigad district in Maharashtra, fell 40 feet down a gorge injuring two women in the incident, the officials said.

The incident took place at Manjarane Ghat, they said

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is the flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde government under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 per month as aid.

Buses are being used to bring women to the event from across Raigad district, as well as from Pune, Mumbai, and Thane, they said.

The bus, which was transporting women from the village of Ranvade in Mangaon taluka, fell approximately 40 feet down the Manjarane Ghat around 12:45 pm. Initial reports suggest that brake failure may have caused the accident, officials said.

One woman sustained leg injuries, while another was reportedly thrown out of the bus through the window, the officials said.